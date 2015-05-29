(Adds dropped word in second paragraph)

May 29 England manager Roy Hodgson wants the backing of supporters as well as the Football Association before extending his contract beyond Euro 2016.

Hodgson, 67, told reporters at a news conference ahead of the friendly match away to the Republic of Ireland on 7 June that he did not want to outstay his welcome if fans turned against him as they did with previous England managers at World Cups.

"It's tempting to think that one could stay longer, but it has got to be wanted," he said.

"Sven (Goran Eriksson) and Fabio (Capello) were not that unpopular going into the tournament, but they come out of it and everyone was saying 'oh God, we don't want the next two years (with them)'.

"I don't want that at 68 or 69 years of age."

Appointed in May 2012, Hodgson survived a poor performance at the 2014 World Cup but England have won all five qualifying matches so far for Euro 2016.

