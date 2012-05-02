LONDON May 2 Britain's The Sun newspaper was
given a ticking off by the FA on Wednesday for a front page
headline that ridiculed new England manager Roy Hodgson's speech
impediment.
"WOY GETS ENGLAND JOB", the Red Top proclaimed, a day after
Hodgson was confirmed as the successor to Fabio Capello.
"BWING ON THE EUWOS, we'll see you in Ukwaine against
Fwance".
The newspaper said Hodgson was "affectionately known as Woy"
due to his speech impediment.
"We are delighted at the media response to Roy's appointment
but are disappointed with the headline in The Sun, which we
consider is in poor taste and disrespectful," FA chairman David
Bernstein said in a statement.
The FA said they would not be making a complaint to the
Press Complaints Commission despite receiving a large number of
objections to the headline.
"We have raised it with the newspaper and made it clear that
their front page is unacceptable to us," the FA said.
The newspaper, which has never held back in taking England
managers to task, famously branded Graham Taylor a "turnip" and
dubbed Steve McClaren the "wally with the brolly".
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Martyn Herman)