July 27 Queens Park Rangers have signed out-of-contract forward Junior Hoilett on a four-year deal, the Premier League club announced today.

The 22-year-old Canadian opted not to sign a new contract at Blackburn Rovers after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

He becomes the seventh player to join the Loftus Road-based club during the summer, linking up again with manager Mark Hughes whom he worked under at Blackburn.

Hughes told the club's official website (www.qpr.co.uk)he was delighted Hoilett, who scored seven goals last season, had decided to join the club.

"He's shown he's a player of top quality and a player that can make things happen, both on his own as a team player,@ he said. "He's certainly a player that will enhance what we're got in the group and I am delighted he's chosen to come to us."

Hoilett said having the opportunity to work with Hughes again was a factor in his decision.

"The manager and the owners have huge ambitions to achieve things here and this is the perfect place for me to further my career. The manager obviously played a big part in my decision to come here. He's someone I know well here having worked with him and his backroom team at Blackburn. I signed my first professional contract under him and I will always remember that and be grateful to him."

Hoilett joined recent arrivals Rob Green, Ryan Nelsen, Fabio Da Silva, Park Ji-sung, Samba Diakite and Andy Johnson at Re.

