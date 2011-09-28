Sept 28 Bolton Wanderers' United
States international midfielder Stuart Holden faces another six
months out of the game after tests discovered cartilage damage
to his knee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Holden only returned to first team action last week after
half a year out with the knee injury, which was suffered against
Manchester United in March.
"Floored, devastated, gutted, just a few words I can think
of. I will continue to fight and I'm ready for another tough
journey," Holden said on twitter.
Bolton said on their website (bwfc.co.uk) that the damage to
Holden's knee was discovered during a "routine procedural" on
the player.
"He went in for the procedure this afternoon and it was
picked up that the cartilage was damaged and needed to be
repaired, which has now happened, and we will now support Stuart
as he begins his recovery," said Bolton manager Owen Coyle.
"It is a big, big blow for Stuart because he has worked so
hard after he sustained the injury, but obviously the most
important aspect is to ensure Stuart's well being and that's
what we are focused on."
Holden's new absence is a setback for Bolton, who are bottom
of the Premier League having lost five of their opening six
games.
The midfielder's injury is also a blow for United States
head coach Juergen Klinsmann as he prepares for next year's
World Cup qualifiers.
The German coach recently visited Bolton to check up on
Holden's progress and was hoping to see the Scotland-born player
back in his squad.
