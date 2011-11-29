LONDON Nov 29 Huddersfield Town's record 43-match unbeaten run in the Football League has ended after a 2-0 defeat in a top-of-the-table League One clash at leaders Charlton Athletic.

Huddersfield broke Nottingham Forest's 33-year-old 42-match record on Nov.19 with victory over Notts County, and were chasing Arsenal's all-time English record of 49 unbeaten matches set in the Premier League between May 2003 and October 2004.

First half goals from Yann Kermorgant and Hogan Ephraim gave Charlton victory and they moved seven points clear at the top of the League One (division three) table.

Huddersfield, a dominant force in the 1920s who last played in the top flight in 1972, stayed third, a point behind second placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield were last beaten in the league by Southampton on Dec. 28 2010, and manager Lee Clark said that while this defeat was a setback, the Terriers would not be dwelling on it.

"We had a bad first half performance. We started quite well but there was no belief or urgency," he said. "We've had a setback, against one of our rivals, but we have to kick on again and get our heads down."

