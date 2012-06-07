* Manager Hughton quits Birmingham
* Replaces Lambert at Norwich
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, June 7 Former Tottenham Hotspur and
Ireland defender Chris Hughton took over as Norwich City manager
on Thursday and said his immediate aim was to convince top
scorer Grant Holt to stay with the Canaries.
Club captain Holt put in a transfer request when it became
clear Paul Lambert, the manager who took Norwich back into the
Premier League and to 12th place last season, was leaving for
Aston Villa.
"To score the goals that he did last season, I don't think
there would be any manager coming in here who wouldn't want to
keep a player of that quality," Hughton told a news conference
at Norwich after quitting second-tier Birmingham City.
"But I have only been through the door a few minutes. I
haven't had an opportunity to speak with him," he added of the
striker who scored 15 league goals last season and whose
contract has two years to run.
"I need the opportunity to sit down and chat with him but
he's a player contracted to this football club, he's been player
of the year for the last three seasons so I am very conscious of
what he means for this club and absolutely I would like him
here."
Hughton spent most of his playing days at Spurs and the
early part of his coaching career among the backroom staff at
White Hart Lane. He then led Newcastle United back to the top
flight as manager before being sacked in 2010.
He will be joined at Norwich by three members of his
backroom staff at Birmingham - assistant manager Colin
Calderwood, first-team coach Paul Trollope and chief scout Ewan
Chester.
Former Spurs defender Calderwood was also with the
53-year-old at Newcastle.
ONLY CANDIDATE
Norwich chief executive David McNally said Hughton was the
only candidate they had spoken to once Lambert had made his
intentions apparent.
"It was clear, having gone through the detail, that he was
the right man for us and we were the right club for him," added
McNally who reiterated the club wanted Holt to stay and were not
encouraging any offers for him.
Hughton said Lambert would be a hard act to follow but it
was a challenge he relished.
"It's about the club moving forward," he said. "It's about
the standing of the club, assuring their (Premier League) status
for many seasons."
Regarding the budget, Hughton said "bigger conversations"
would come and he would have money to bring players in.
"But there's a squad of players here who have fared very
well and it's about getting to know them as well," he explained.
"There will be decisions to make over a period of time."
Birmingham, reluctantly, granted permission for Hughton to
talk to Norwich on Wednesday and thanked him and his team for
their efforts over the last year.
"They leave with our best wishes," said Birmingham's acting
chairman Peter Pannu.
