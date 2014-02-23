NORWICH, England Feb 23 Norwich City manager Chris Hughton brushed off suggestions his position was under threat following Sunday's 1-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chief executive David McNally told local media in the week that Hughton's job would be on the line if his team dropped into the Premier League's bottom three.

"Being a manager is a very tough profession," Hughton told the BBC after Robert Snodgrass's second-half goal lifted Norwich into 14th position, four points clear of the drop zone with 11 games to go.

"The only thing on my mind was trying to get a win today because we knew we needed it. I have a good group of lads who are determined to do well.

"They want to be Premier League players and they all want to be as good a Premier League player as possible.

"We have a club that are all pulling in the right direction and we'll need that going through to the end of the season," said Hughton. (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)