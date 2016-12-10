* Hull and Crystal Palace fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw

* Campbell scored a late equaliser for Palace

* Hull came from 2-1 down with Diomande and Livermore goals

* Zaha, scorer of sensational 70th-minute goal, made the winner

* Snodgrass had scored from the spot after 27 minutes

* Palace equalised with Benteke's penalty, given away by Snodgrass

* Pardew's 300th match as Premier League manager ended all-square

* Hull next at Tottenham, Palace host Man United

HULL CITY 3 CRYSTAL PALACE 3

Dec 10 (Reuters)- Alan Pardew's 300th match as a Premier League manager ended in drama as Fraizer Campbell grabbed an 89th-minute equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Hull City on Saturday that eased the pressure on the Crystal Palace boss.

In another of Palace's see-saw classics, Hull had come from behind with goals from Adama Diomande (72 minutes) and Jake Livermore (78 minutes) and looking poised to earn the win that would have taken them out of the bottom three.

But it was former Hull striker Campbell who ensured manager Pardew could celebrate something from his landmark day as he finished off fine work from Wilfried Zaha, who had put Palace 2-1 ahead with a sensational 70th-minute strike.

Robert Snodgrass had put Palace ahead controversially after 27 minutes, scoring the penalty after appearing to dive in the box. He then gave away the second-half spot-kick, fouling Zaha, that allowed Christian Benteke to equalise. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)