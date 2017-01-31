Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON Jan 31 Relegation-threatened Hull City have signed Villarreal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye on loan, the Premier League's bottom club said on Tuesday.
The Senegal international is no stranger to the Premier League having played for Sunderland in 2013 before moving to Spain and signing for Real Betis.
He made nearly 100 appearances for Betis before moving to Villarreal last summer.
Hull, who face Manchester United on Wednesday, said the move was subject to international clearance. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.