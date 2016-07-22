Soccer-Sunderland sign Oviedo and Gibson from Everton
LONDON, Jan 30 Sunderland signed Costa Rica left back Bryan Oviedo and Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson from manager David Moyes' former club Everton on Monday.
LONDON, July 22 Hull City manager Steve Bruce has resigned three weeks before the new season and days after being interviewed for the vacant England job, the BBC reported on Friday.
Bruce, who was in contention to replace Roy Hodgson as England manager before the Football Association recommended Sam Allardyce for the position, guided Hull back to the Premier League from the Championship last season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 30 Sunderland signed Costa Rica left back Bryan Oviedo and Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson from manager David Moyes' former club Everton on Monday.
* Twitter - Twitter partners with sky to live stream transfer news coverage of deadline day
Jan 30 Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.