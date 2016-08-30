Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Aug 30 Midfielder Ryan Mason has joined promoted Hull City from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract for a club record fee, the clubs said on Tuesday.
Injuries restricted Mason to eight league appearances for Spurs last season and the England international has not featured under Mauricio Pochettino in the new campaign.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed but Hull said they had broken their previous record fee of 10 million pounds ($13 million) paid for striker Abel Hernandez.
"I'm delighted and excited to be here," the 25-year-old told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com)
"I can't wait to get started and I see this as a massive opportunity for me."
Hull City travel to Burnley in their next league fixture on Sept. 10. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.