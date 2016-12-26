* Man City beat struggling Hull 3-0

* Toure and Iheanacho were on target

* Davies also scored an own goal

* Toure converted a penalty after Sterling was fouled

* Iheanacho grabbed a simple second six minutes later

* Hull next host Everton, Man City visit Liverpool

LONDON, Dec 26 Yaya Toure slammed home a penalty and Kelechi Iheanacho netted a simple goal for Manchester City as they secured a 3-0 win over struggling Hull City who again came up empty-handed despite a battling Boxing Day display at the KCOM Stadium on Monday.

Hull held out for more than an hour but their resistance finally crumbled when Raheem Sterling was upended by Andrew Robertson in the 72nd minute and Toure fired the ball in from the spot.

Six minutes later Kevin De Bruyne, who hit the post earlier with a dipping shot, and David Silva combined to create a simple chance for Iheanacho as he tapped in from close range.

An own goal in injury time by Curtis Davies rounded off a miserable 20-minute spell for Hull who have not won in the league since beating Southampton on Nov. 6.

The win put Pep Guardiola's side second in the table on 39 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City next travel to fellow title hopefuls Liverpool on New Year's Eve while bottom club Hull host Everton on Friday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Tony Jimenez)