Jan 27 Hull City manager Marco Silva is expecting Robert Snodgrass to complete his transfer to West Ham United "in the next few hours" after the midfielder made it clear he wants to leave the club.

West Ham and Burnley have had bids in the region of 10 million pounds ($12.5 million) accepted for the Scotland winger, British media reported.

"I don't want to lose him (Snodgrass). We will try to keep our players but sometimes the club, manager and player want different things," Silva told reporters on Friday.

"The player won't talk with me, won't talk with the club and he has made it clear that he wants to leave... I expect it to be done quickly, because once it's done we can get players in.

"He has not trained since they did a deal with West Ham. It is possible it will be done in the next hours. For 10 days he has not been available to work with us and has told us he wants to leave."

Snodgrass, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season, has been linked with a move since December, before Hull triggered a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until the end of next season.

Hull, who beat Manchester United 2-1 in their League Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday but lost the tie 3-2 on aggregate, travel to second-tier Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds) (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)