March 10 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's
Premier League match between Hull City and Swansea City at the
KCOM Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Hull 2-0 Swansea (FA Cup, January 2017)
Swansea 0-2 Hull (Premier League, August 2016)
Hull 1-0 Swansea (League Cup, September 2015)
Swansea 3-1 Hull (Premier League, April 2015)
Hull 0-1 Swansea (Premier League, December 2014)
Hull 1-0 Swansea (Premier League, April 2014)
Swansea 1-1 Hull (Premier League, December 2013)
Swansea 1-1 Hull (Championship, April 2011)
Hull 2-0 Swansea (Championship, August 2010)
Swansea 2-1 Hull (League Cup, August 2008)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Hull - D W L D L
Swansea - W L W L W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
6/4 Hull to win
2/1 Swansea to win
9/4 Match to end in a draw
First goalscorer:
11/2 Abel Hernandez; 11/2 Oumar Niasse; 11/2 Fernando
Llorente; 11/2 Gylfi Sigurdsson; 7/1 Adama Diomande; 7/1 Kamil
Grosicki; 7/1 Borja Baston; 8/1 Lazar Markovic; 8/1 Oliver
McBurnie; 9/1 Jarrod Bowen
Correct score:
Hull Win: 7/1 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 17/2 2-1; 22/1 3-0; 20/1 3-1;
33/1 3-2
Swansea Win: 8/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 25/1
3-1; 33/1 3-2
Also:
4/1 Niasse to score and Hull to win
5/1 Llorente to score and Swansea to win
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)