HULL CITY 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 7

May 21 (Reuters)- Harry Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot for the second successive year after scoring a second hat- trick in four days as Tottenham thrashed relegated Hull City 7-1 on Sunday.

Kane scored his first goal in the 10th minute with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area. He added a second shortly afterwards from Kieran Trippier's volleyed pass.

Dele Alli claimed the third just before halftime for the Premier League runners-up and top scorers.

Midfielder Sam Clucas pulled one back but Victor Wanyama and Kane, completing his fifth hat trick of 2017 in all competitions, emphasised Tottenham's superiority with his 29th league goal of the season.

There were further goals from Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld as Spurs followed up Thursday's 6-1 romp at Leicester with another exhilarating show.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)