LONDON Dec 31 Hull City boss Steve Bruce has ruled himself out of the running for the Newcastle United manager's job should Alan Pardew complete his expected move to Crystal Palace.

Bruce, who has been linked by British media with the Newcastle role, said he was flattered to be tipped for the job but was determined to stay at Hull and keep them in the Premier League.

"People know that I am from Newcastle, I was a Newcastle supporter as a boy and it has been regurgitated since I was a 22-year-old playing for Norwich and Gillingham," Bruce told reporters on Wednesday.

"It would be wrong for the speculation to keep carrying on for the club, for the supporters, for the players.

"I am determined to see this through and make sure we stay in the Premier League and build on the good work we have done in the last two and a half years. The chairman knows the way I feel and why would I want to leave now? It's not right, and I hope people respect that."

Pardew is expected to take up the vacant role at Palace after he was given permission by Newcastle to talk to the London club on Monday.

Palace, who sacked manager Neil Warnock on Saturday, are currently involved in a relegation battle while Newcastle are 10th in the Premier League.

Pardew, however, has endured a turbulent time at St James' Park, where he faced various campaigns calling for his resignation or dismissal.

Yet he is likely to be warmly received back at Palace, the club he helped steer to an FA Cup final as a midfielder in 1990.

Hull are also currently involved in a relegation scrap and are 17th in the table ahead of a home game against Everton on Thursday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)