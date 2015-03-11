LONDON, March 11 Hull City manager Steve Bruce has agreed a new contract which will be signed within 24 hours, the Premier League club said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Former Manchester United central defender Bruce, who has managed a string of clubs including Crystal Palace and Sunderland, signed a three-year deal with Hull in 2012. The club gave no details on the length of his new contract.

Hull reached the FA Cup final for the first time last season, losing 3-2 to Arsenal after extra time after being 2-0 in front. They were promoted to the top flight in Bruce's first season in charge and finished 16th last term.

Their FA Cup runners-up spot brought European football to Hull for the first time with a place in the Europa League but they were knocked out on away goals in the playoff round.

"I'm delighted to have committed my future to the club. We have achieved a lot in the few years we have been here, but this is just the beginning of the journey," Bruce told the club's website (www.hullcitytigers.com).

"I would like to thank the owners for their continued support, along with the fans; we have had the supporters backing since we arrived here in Hull and long may that continue."

Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam said: "Steve has been critical to our success and we have every confidence in his ability to keep us in the Premier League and continue to move us forwards."

Hull are 15th in the standings with 27 points from 28 games, five points above the relegation zone with 10 matches to play.

They visit bottom club Leicester City on Saturday with 54-year-old Bruce fully aware of the importance of staying up.

"Premier League survival is now crucial for us at this time, as is improving our training facility as we look to continue to grow and become a solid, well run Premier League club," Bruce said.

"We have got ourselves in a decent position -- they are all big games in this league and it doesn't get any bigger than this coming Saturday," he added.