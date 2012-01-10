LONDON Jan 10 Former England international Nick Barmby brought the curtain down on his 21-year playing career when he was named as the permanent manager of Hull City on Tuesday.

Barmby, 37, who joined Tottenham Hotspur as a 16-year-old in 1990, also appeared for Everton, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Hull during a long playing career, which also included 23 appearances and four goals for England.

He originally took charge of Hull, his hometown club, on a caretaker basis in November after Nigel Pearson left for Leicester City.

He told the club's website (www.hullcityafc.net): "It is a great honour for me to become manager of my hometown club and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"Although it has been a big decision to call time on my playing career, I have enjoyed my spell in charge so far and am excited about continuing to work with a talented group of players."

Hull are currently sixth in Championship (second division) and seeking a return to the Premier League after losing their place at the end of the 2009-10 season. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)