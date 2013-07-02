July 2 Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor has joined promoted Hull City from Turkish side Besiktas for an undisclosed fee, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

McGregor, who has played 29 times for Scotland, has signed a three-year deal with Hull who were promoted last season after finishing runners-up in the Championship.

The 31-year-old spent 12 months in Turkey after making more than 200 appearances for former Scottish Premier League champions Rangers.

"I can't wait to get started here. This is a great chance for me to play in the Premier League and I'm looking forward to the season ahead," McGregor said on the club website (www.hullcityafc.net). (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)