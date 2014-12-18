Soccer-Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Dec 18 Struggling Premier League side Hull City will be without central defender Michael Dawson for the Christmas period because of a hamstring injury, manager Steve Bruce said on Thursday.
Former England player Dawson, signed from Tottenham Hotspur in the close-season, suffered a grade two tear during Hull's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea last weekend -- a result that left them in the Premier League's relegation zone.
"It's a grade two tear like we thought so we're looking at three, four or five weeks minimum, which unfortunately has happened to us too much," Bruce told reporters.
"It's been one thing after the other. It's part and parcel of it but we could do with a bit more luck.
"We've got three or four with pretty ugly injuries but we have to get on with it."
Hull host Swansea city this weekend, before facing Sunderland, Leicester City and Everton over Christmas.
Midfielder Tom Huddlestone will also be unavailable after being shown a straight red card against Chelsea.
Huddlestone, another former Tottenham player, begins a four-match ban against Swansea. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)
March 22 Manchester United should focus on winning the Europa League this season, which would bring the club a trophy they have never won and secure qualification for next season's Champions League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
March 22 Ireland assistant coach Roy Keane has urged his side to relish the challenge of facing Wales forward Gareth Bale, while making sure the Real Madrid man has no room in which to operate in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.