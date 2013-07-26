July 26 Premier League newcomers Hull City have reached a deal to buy Ivory Coast striker Yannick Sagbo from Evian Thonon Gaillard, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.

Sagboo scored six league goals last season and has made two international appearances.

The 25-year-old will join on-loan Danny Graham and George Boyd as part of Hull's forward line.

They begin their Premier League campaign at Chelsea on Aug. 18. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)