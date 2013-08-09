LONDON Aug 9 Premier League newcomers Hull are looking to capitalise on their higher profile, and attract more overseas attention by rebranding themselves Hull Tigers, the club announced on Friday.

Championship winners last season, the Yorkshire club had been known as Hull City Association Football Club since 1904.

Egyptian-born owner Assem Allam says the new name will be used in international markets and is designed to attract attention from a worldwide audience. Allam wants to market the club as Hull City Tigers locally.

"As has always been the case, supporters remain free to refer to the club as they wish, whether that be Hull City, City, Tigers, Black and Amber, or indeed any other variant of the club's name," a statement on the club's website (www.hullcityafc.net) said.

"For many, the club will continue to be known as Hull City, as it has been from its inception."

A new badge will be used from next season, and will be designed and created in consultation with fans.

"My personal opinion is I'm disappointed because I'm a bit of a traditionalist. But this guy saved us from liquidation and administration and it's his club," Bernard Noble, of the Hull City Official Supporters' Club, told BBC radio.

Allam told local newspaper the Hull Daily Mail that the shorter the name, the better.

"I have always used short names in business. It gives you power in the science in marketing. The shorter, the more powerful the message. In Tigers, we have a really strong brand." (Editing by Ossian Shine)