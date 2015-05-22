LONDON, May 22 Hull City manager Steve Bruce is desperate for a favour in the fight for Premier League survival but friend and West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce may not be the man to offer it in the final round of matches on Sunday. Hull are 18th with 34 points and not only have to beat Manchester United, having lost all their seven games against them in the Premier League, but must also hope 17th-placed Newcastle United fail to defeat West Ham. Newcastle, who have 36 points, have picked up just one point from 10 matches but welcome a West Ham side to St James' Park that have been given most of the week off training by boss Allardyce. "I speak to him (Allardyce) most weeks but not this one," Bruce told a news conference on Friday. "It is Sam's prerogative (giving his players time off), it can work for you and against you. "What he does with his team is his business. I know it is the same for whoever they play that he wants to win the game. "No game is ever a certainty in this league." Hull finished 16th last year following promotion from the Championship and they also reached the FA Cup final where they lost in extra-time to Arsenal. Bruce, however, believes his side have suffered from second-season syndrome and their cause was not helped last week when midfielder Jake Livermore tested positive for cocaine. "It's gone down to the wire. We are up against it but we have still got a chance and have to believe we have a chance," Bruce said. "First of all we have to beat Manchester United which is never easy. But there have been some strange results this season and we hope we can pull it off and get favour from elsewhere. "We didn't expect to be in this position but we are. Lets hope there is one final twist because not a lot has gone our way over the past couple of months." Premier League bottom four: P W D L GD Points 17. Newcastle 37 9 9 19 -25 36 18. Hull 37 8 10 19 -18 34 19. Burnley 37 6 12 19 -26 30 20. QPR 37 8 6 23 -27 30 (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)