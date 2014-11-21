LONDON Nov 21 Hull City must set the record straight against an out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur after producing a woeful performance in their last Premier League outing against Burnley, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday.

Hull have not picked up a win in their last four Premier League matches and became the only team bottom-placed Burnley have beaten this season two weeks ago, a result that saw the Tigers slip to 15th in the table.

"It's always disappointing to have a result like we had (at Burnley)," Bruce told a news conference. "We've set ourselves certain standards over the last couple of years and against Burnley we have to admit we were woefully short.

"Whether you are a player, a coach or a manager, you need to respond to it so we have an opportunity in front of the nation to put that right," he said of the game that will be screened live (1600GMT).

Hull host 12th-placed Tottenham on Sunday and are set to welcome back goalkeeper Allan McGregor, striker Nikica Jelavic and defender Michael Dawson after injury.

Spurs have struggled to live up to their early season promise and slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Stoke City in their last outing, but Bruce is expecting a tough examination from Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"It will be difficult against a really, really good Spurs side but the one thing we have to do is produce a performance that you hope on the day will get you a result," Bruce said.

"The most vital thing is to leave that Burnley performance behind and the one thing you can do is put it right by your next performance.

"We will make sure that we are better than we were at Burnley because in all honesty, we can't be any worse."

Hull's squad contains a strong Spurs flavour with Dawson, Jake Livermore, and Tom Huddlestone all spending time in north London, but Bruce wants his players to focus on the team performance rather than any personal gain.

"We've got some ex-Tottenham players who I'm sure will want to do well against them but I'm more interested in the whole team improving from our last match," he said. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)