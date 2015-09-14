Sept 14 Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe will commit his international future to England rather than Nigeria, according to a tweet from Super Eagles coach and former national skipper Sunday Oliseh.

The 19-year-old has represented England at the under-18, under-19, under-20 and under-21 levels but also qualifies to play for Nigeria through his father and has been the subject of an international tug-of-war over his future.

The winger has yet to play a senior game for either country, but now looks to have his heart set on representing England.

"Jordon Ibe's family informed me by a telephone call that he was giving priority to an England call-up. We wish them well," Oliseh said on Twitter.

The Super Eagles coach reportedly visited the player at Liverpool's training ground last month to convince him to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

England manager Roy Hodgson has praised Ibe, who he said was brought to his attention by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

"He is certainly a player we like very much and certainly a player we have our eyes on. It's far from impossible that he will get called up in one of the next games," the England manager said.

England face Estonia and Lithuania in their final Euro 2016 qualifiers in October, having already sealed their place in next year's finals in France.

Liverpool bought Ibe from League Two side Wycombe in 2012. He made his debut for the Merseyside club in 2013 and was sent out on loan to first Birmingham and then Derby to continue his development.

The winger was recalled from his loan spell at Derby in January and has gone on to make 19 appearances for Liverpool, including featuring in all five of their games this season. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)