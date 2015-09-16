Sept 16 Liverpool's Jordon Ibe has confirmed he intends to play for England if called up to the senior side.

The winger is also eligible to play for Nigeria through his father, but has progressed through England's youth teams and made his under-21 debut for the Three Lions this month.

"It was my choice and it feels the right choice for me," the 19-year-old told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I was born here and have played in the younger age groups. I want to take it up to the first team one day."

"You want to represent your country well. Even at times when you've not got games for Liverpool, doing well with England is vital," he added.