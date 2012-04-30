* Kompany header puts City top of the league
* Mancini's side lead on goal difference
* Uninspired United fail to trouble Hart
By Mike Collett
MANCHESTER, England, April 30 Manchester City
closed in on their first top flight title in 44 years by beating
Manchester United 1-0 on Monday after doing what their rivals
have done for years - keeping their nerve when all seemed lost.
City captain Vincent Kompany scored the winner with a header
from a corner at the end of the first half to cap a remarkable
turnaround in the title race as they moved top of the table on
goal difference with two games to play.
The win for Roberto Mancini's team, who were never really
threatened by a United side that came looking for a point and
left empty handed, capped a remarkable month for a City side
displaying all the hallmarks of their illustrious neighbours.
Premier League defeats by Swansea and Arsenal and a draw at
Stoke looked like derailing big-spending City's title drive,
with United winning eight successive games almost at will, but
Mancini's determined players refused to give up.
United's never-say-die attitude was at the heart of their 12
titles under Alex Ferguson in the Premier League era, but the
champions could find no way back in this match.
Kompany's strike was the only goal of a fraught, passionate
and at times ragged and wild derby that distilled all the
unpredictability of a remarkable season into 90 minutes of a
match that swung first the way of United and then City who
finished the stronger and were deserved winners.
Both teams have 83 points but City have moved back to the
top of the table on goal difference and, although they have the
harder games left, Mancini's side now hold all the cards.
Asked who were now favourites for the title, Mancini once
again told reporters: "United. They have the easier games,
against Swansea and Sunderland, while we have to play Newcastle
United, who are going for the Champions League, and Queens Park
Rangers who are going against relegation.
"We are at the top now, but it can change after the next two
games," he added.
However, City's dashing Italian coach did concede that
winning the title was actually a possibility for his side too,
"yes, it is, that's true," he smiled broadly.
MIRROR IMAGE
The match was almost a mirror image of the season, with
United on top at first before a period of City supremacy, United
coming back and City finishing stronger at the end.
In the league, United were the pacesetters for most of the
first two months, before City led the race for five months until
United regained the lead in the middle of March.
While the final act in the drama is still to be played out
in the next two weeks, United could still finish on top of the
pile for the 20th time in their history as City do have the
trickier games to play.
But, as it stands, Mancini's side have the momentum to carry
them all the way to a first top flight title since 1968.
They regained it on April 11 when Carlos Tevez, having made
up with Mancini following their infamous falling out in
September when Tevez refused to warm up as a substitute for a
Champions League match in Munich, was restored to the starting
lineup in the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion and scored.
City have since beaten Norwich City 6-1, Wolverhampton
Wanderers 2-0 and now United while Ferguson's side have dropped
points to Wigan Athletic and Everton and fallen back to second
place for the first time since early March.
Ferguson set them up to play a holding 4-5-1 formation at
the Etihad as he has so often done in away Champions League
matches with Rooney as the lone striker.
The tactic worked at first as United dominated the early
stages, at least by holding City at bay, without either team
creating any real scoring chances.
UNITED UNRAVEL
But United began to unravel with Nani giving the ball away
too easily and the experienced campaigners Paul Scholes and Ryan
Giggs lacking any real influence.
City's industrious midfield of David Silva, Gareth Barry and
Yaya Toure began to find chinks in United's defence too with
Sergio Aguero, watched by his father-in-law Maradona, and fellow
Argentine Tevez beginning to get a whiff of a goal.
The breakthrough came just before halftime when Kompany
out-jumped Chris Smalling to head powerfully past David de Gea.
Last season United's outstanding centre back Nemanja Vidic,
who has been out since December with a cruciate ligament injury,
was stopping attempts like that. Those are the margins between
success and failure.
Ferguson did pep up his attack in the second half when he
introduced Danny Welbeck for the ineffective Ji-sung Park, but
Rooney had little impact and seemed to spend most of the time
arguing with the referee and showing his frustration with his
team mates.
United finally put City under some pressure late in the game
but to no real damaging effect and the home side rode out the
final minutes to complete a league double over their rivals
after their remarkable 6-1 win at Old Trafford in October.
They now seem well placed to finish the roller-coaster ride
of their season on a high as well.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)