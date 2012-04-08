By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 8
LONDON, April 8 Manchester United opened up an
eight point lead at the top of the Premier League - at least
until second-placed Manchester City play at Arsenal later (1500
GMT) - when they beat 10-man Queens Park Rangers 2-0 at Old
Trafford on Sunday.
United won with a highly debatable first half penalty which
led to the sending-off, and a trademark rocket shot from Paul
Scholes in the second half, to move on to 79 points with six
matches remaining.
City, who led the title race for five months before falling
behind United a month ago, have 71 points and will attempt to
cut United's lead back to five points at the Emirates against an
Arsenal side looking to avoid defeat to move back into third
place above Tottenham Hotspur.
United took the lead after 15 minutes when Wayne Rooney
scored his 30th goal of the season after referee Lee Mason
awarded them a controversial penalty.
Ashley Young, who was in an offside position anyway,
appeared to dive after the slightest of touches from
QPR skipper Shaun Derry who was promptly shown the red card by
the referee, QPR's seventh dismissal of the season.
Rooney shot low and hard to goalkeeper Paddy Kenny's right
and although the goalkeeper almost got a hand to the ball, the
goal virtually settled the game as a contest.
United doubled their lead after 68 minutes when Scholes, who
ran the show for United, scored his third league goal since
coming out of retirement in January.
QPR failed to clear a corner properly and the ball fell to
Scholes who smashed it low and hard past Kenny from the edge of
the penalty area to seal United's 11th win out of their last 12
league matches.
They could have won by a bigger margin too with Kenny
pushing a point-blank shot from Rafael onto the bar when it
looked odds-on the defender would score, while United midfielder
Michael Carrick also hit the inside of a post later.
Although QPR battled well, they never looked like saving the
game after their early setback and the result pushed them back
into the relegation zone on goal difference behind Blackburn
Rovers.
With three of the bottom five looking set for the drop,
Bolton Wanderers have 29 points, Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Wigan
Athletic all have 28 and Wolverhampton Wanderers are bottom on
22.
