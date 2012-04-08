* City beaten 1-0 at Arsenal
* United win 2-0 against QPR
LONDON, April 8 Manchester United are all but
certain to retain their Premier League title after opening an
eight-point lead by beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on Sunday
while second-placed Manchester City crashed to a 1-0 defeat at
Arsenal.
A 15th-minute penalty from Wayne Rooney and a long-range
Paul Scholes strike in the second half secured the points for
United against relegation-threatened QPR who had Shaun Derry
controversially sent off at Old Trafford.
Mikel Arteta's fierce low drive in the 87th minute broke
City's hearts at Arsenal.
A bleak day for City ended with the volatile Mario Balotelli
being dismissed in the dying minutes for a second yellow card
after a nasty challenge on Bacary Sagna.
Manager Roberto Mancini said his fellow Italian now faced a
lengthy ban and in any case he would not pick him again this
season.
Although neither Mancini nor United manager Alex Ferguson
would declare the title race over, the leaders would have to
collapse dramatically in the remaining six games to avoid
becoming champions for the 20th time.
United's victory over QPR was their eighth in succession in
the league. Ferguson's team have 79 points from 32 games while
City, who have won just once in the last five matches, are on
71.
Mancini looked like he was at the end of his tether with
striker Balotelli after City's defeat while also refusing to
concede the title race was over.
"Until you can't mathematically win it you are always in the
race but it is going to be difficult after today," Mancini told
reporters. "It's clear we need to start winning again but I am
the right man to bring the title to City, 100 percent.
"I have finished my work with him (Balotelli), I am finished
today, but I love him as a guy ... he is not a bad guy and he is
a fantastic player but at this moment I am very sorry for him as
he is continuing to lose his talent and his quality.
"I hope he understands he is in a bad way for his future and
he must change his behaviour. He will not play again (this
season) and I will probably try to sell him in the summer,"
added Mancini.
EMIRATES RAIN
Neither City nor Arsenal played particularly well in the
rain at the Emirates but the home team improved as the match
progressed and hit the woodwork three times before Arteta's
goal.
Arsenal are now two points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham
Hotspur in the race for an automatic Champions League berth.
Balotelli was lucky to stay on the field after a rash
20th-minute studs-up challenge on Alex Song. He was then booked
for a bad tackle on Sagna before being sent off late in the
game.
While problems have dogged City's title challenge recently,
United seem to be sailing serenely on.
Although they got a helping hand with Derry's 14th-minute
sending-off, they were vastly superior to QPR.
"It was a good win and three points and we now have a better
goal difference than City so it's been a good day," said
Ferguson.
QPR manager Mark Hughes, the former United striker, said his
club would appeal against the dismissal which occurred when
winger Ashley Young, who appeared to be offside, seemed to dive
following the softest of touches from Derry.
"We'll obviously appeal against that and hopefully get it
overturned," said Hughes.
"Everybody understood the boy was offside and there was
minimal contact. The boy has gone down too readily."
QPR are fourth from bottom on 28 points.