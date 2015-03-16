LONDON Jordan Henderson's fluke second-half goal kept Liverpool firmly in contention for a Premier League top-four finish with a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Monday.

Liverpool got lucky on 68 minutes when Jordi Amat slid in to clear and the ball and it ricocheted back off Henderson and looped over Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Victory took in-form Liverpool to within two points of Manchester United in fourth place. Chelsea lead on 64, ahead of Manchester City (58) and then Arsenal (57) and United (56).

Since losing to United at Old Trafford in mid-December, Brendan Rodgers' side have won 10 and drawn three in the league.

