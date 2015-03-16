Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
LONDON Jordan Henderson's fluke second-half goal kept Liverpool firmly in contention for a Premier League top-four finish with a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Monday.
Liverpool got lucky on 68 minutes when Jordi Amat slid in to clear and the ball and it ricocheted back off Henderson and looped over Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Victory took in-form Liverpool to within two points of Manchester United in fourth place. Chelsea lead on 64, ahead of Manchester City (58) and then Arsenal (57) and United (56).
Since losing to United at Old Trafford in mid-December, Brendan Rodgers' side have won 10 and drawn three in the league.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
GENEVA Josip Drmic scored less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute to give Switzerland a 1-0 win over Latvia which kept up their 100 percent record in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.