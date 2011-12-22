(Adds quotes)
* London rivals share 1-1 draw
* Sturridge cancels out Adebayor goal
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Dec 22 London rivals Tottenham
Hotspur and Chelsea slugged out a 1-1 draw in an exciting derby
at White Hart Lane on Thursday as the home team held on to third
spot in the Premier League.
Both sides were left to rue missed chances that could have
edged them closer to leaders Manchester City and champions
Manchester United and, worryingly, both enter the festive
programme with injury problems.
Emmanuel Adebayor gave Tottenham the perfect start when he
turned in a Gareth Bale cross after eight minutes but having
dominated the opening exchanges the hosts were forced to retreat
by a stirring Chelsea fightback.
The visitors, in fourth spot, equalised after 23 minutes
through the lively Daniel Sturridge and had the better chances.
In a thrilling second half Ramires wasted a glorious
opportunity for Chelsea and Adebayor was denied a dramatic late
winner by a sliding John Terry clearance in stoppage time.
Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas praised his side for their
second-half dominance and said they could still win the title
despite being 11 points behind leaders City.
"In some ways I think we lost two points today but getting a
point here is still excellent," the Portuguese told reporters.
"In terms of our title challenge it keeps it alive.
"Our passing game exploded today to fantastic levels,
outstanding, it was remarkable. A fair result would have been a
Chelsea win."
Going into the busy Christmas programme Tottenham have 35
points from 16 games, with Chelsea two points behind having
played a game more than the north London club. City have 44 from
17 games, two ahead of United.
Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp said a draw was a fair
result after injuries hampered his side.
Dutchman Rafael van der Vaart sustained a hamstring injury
that Redknapp said could rule him out of the Christmas and New
Year programme of fixtures while defender Younes Kaboul suffered
a similar fate in the warm-up.
"It was a tight game," Redknapp said. "The first 25 minutes
we dominated but then they scored and got stronger and the
second half it was difficult because Rafael did a hamstring and
we had no one who could play on the right.
"They outnumbered us in midfield and it was hard work for
us."
Tottenham began the game as if they were determined to
underline their new-found status as London's highest-placed
club.
Bale caused havoc with his pace down the left and it was no
surprise he proved the architect of the opening goal.
DEVILISH CROSS
Sandro dispossessed Sturridge and played in the Wales winger
who accelerated past three defenders to fire in a devilish cross
that Adebayor touched in as keeper Petr Cech hesitated.
Sturridge should have equalised with Chelsea's first attack,
lifting his shot over the bar after Spurs keeper Brad Friedel
parried Juan Mata's fizzing low shot.
Forward Sturridge, tipped for England duty at Euro 2012,
levelled against the run of play when Ashley Cole charged down
the left and crossed for the unmarked former City player to
guide a close-range volley past Friedel.
The goal changed the complexion of the contest, as Chelsea
grew in stature and Tottenham lost their early spark, with
Didier Drogba lashing a shot against the crossbar.
Chelsea also had injury problems with defender Branislav
Ivanovic and midfielder John Obi Mikel hobbling off in the first
half.
The 2009-10 league champions controlled the early stages of
the second half with Ramires forcing a superb save from Friedel.
Tottenham attacked sporadically and Adebayor had a header
ruled out for offside while Sandro flashed another chance wide
when well placed.
In a breathless finale Ramires somehow failed to find the
net when a Mata free kick picked him out on his own, six metres
from goal, but he skewed his header wide.
Terry, booed by Spurs fans all night after the Crown
Prosecution Service opened a case against him for alleged racial
abuse of Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand, showed
why Chelsea fans love him so much with a last-ditch deflection
of Adebayor's goalbound shot.
"His commitment is never in doubt and his quality and talent
is never in doubt," said Villas-Boas.
