LONDON, Aug 5 A factbox on the upcoming 2011/12 Premier League season which starts on Aug. 13:

Champions: Manchester United

2010/11 final standings

P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 38 23 11 4 78 37 80 2 Chelsea 38 21 8 9 69 33 71 3 Manchester City 38 21 8 9 60 33 71 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 38 19 11 8 72 43 68 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 38 16 14 8 55 46 62 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 38 17 7 14 59 44 58 7 Everton 38 13 15 10 51 45 54 8 Fulham 38 11 16 11 49 43 49 9 Aston Villa 38 12 12 14 48 59 48 10 Sunderland 38 12 11 15 45 56 47 11 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 11 15 56 71 47 12 Newcastle United 38 11 13 14 56 57 46 13 Stoke City 38 13 7 18 46 48 46 14 Bolton Wanderers 38 12 10 16 52 56 46 15 Blackburn Rovers 38 11 10 17 46 59 43 16 Wigan Athletic 38 9 15 14 40 61 42 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 11 7 20 46 66 40 ------------------------- R18 Birmingham City 38 8 15 15 37 58 39 R19 Blackpool 38 10 9 19 55 78 39 R20 West Ham United 38 7 12 19 43 70 33 -------------------------

Major transfers: Player To From Sergio Aguero Manchester City Atletico Madrid Stewart Downing Liverpool Aston Villa Jordan Henderson Liverpool Sunderland Charlie Adam Liverpool Blackpool Ashley Young Manchester United Aston Villa David De Gea Manchester United Atletico Madrid Gervinho Arsenal Lille Gael Clichy Manchester City Arsenal Phil Jones Manchester United Blackburn Rovers

2011/12 odds (source Ladbrokes):

Manchester United 13/8

Chelsea 5/2

Manchester City 7/2

Arsenal 9/1

Liverpool 10/1

Tottenham Hotspur 50/1

