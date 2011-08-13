* Arsenal draw 0-0 at Newcastle, Gervinho sent off
* Liverpool miss penalty in 1-1 draw with Sunderland
* Promoted QPR thumped 4-0 at home by Bolton
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 13 Arsenal made a
controversial start to their Premier League campaign on Saturday
as striker Gervinho was sent off on his debut in a scrappy 0-0
draw at Newcastle United while wasteful Liverpool were held at
home by Sunderland.
Ivory Coast striker Gervinho appeared to go down easily in
the area near the end of the game, prompting Newcastle
midfielder Joey Barton to grab his shirt and pull him up.
Gervinho then slapped Barton, who fell over theatrically and
was lucky his involvement in the scuffle did not earn him more
than a yellow card at St James' Park.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger questioned whether the referee
had even seen the incident and said both players should have
received the same punishment.
"Gervinho didn't deserve a red card. He (referee Peter
Walton) gives a red to the two or a yellow to the two," he told
ESPN television.
"The referee has not seen it and the linesman has not seen
it properly. I'm 100 percent sure the referee didn't see the
incident. I would like to see who made this decision."
Arsenal's fellow title hopefuls Liverpool also dropped
points in a 1-1 draw with a plucky Sunderland side at Anfield.
Liverpool took the lead with Luis Suarez's 12th-minute
header but the Uruguayan's earlier penalty miss and a disallowed
Andy Carroll effort left Sunderland in the game.
A great volley by winger Sebastian Larsson in the 57th
minute gave the Swede a goal on his debut and the visitors a
share of the points.
"We might have had a few more chances and were a wee bit
unlucky in getting Andy Carroll's goal knocked off, which would
have put us 2-0 up," Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish told
reporters.
"But Sunderland made it difficult for us, they worked really
hard and I think they deserved a point."
QPR got a sharp lesson in top-flight soccer with a 4-0
thrashing by visitors Bolton Wanderers while fellow promoted
side Norwich City snatched a 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic.
Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers and
Fulham drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the day's other games.
TITLE DEFENCE
Champions Manchester United start the defence of their title
on Sunday with a trip to West Bromwich Albion, while last year's
runners-up Chelsea travel to Stoke City.
Manchester City host promoted Swansea City on Monday.
Before their match turned ugly, Arsenal dominated possession
with their attractive passing game although without midfielders
Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri, poised to join Barcelona and
Manchester City respectively, they lacked a decent final ball.
But a reasonable performance will be forgotten in the light
of the melee that erupted some 15 minutes from time.
At the centre of the skirmish was the often controversial
Barton, who had been a surprise inclusion in the Newcastle team
after being transfer-listed earlier this week.
His fiery temper had already been tested earlier in the game
when his leg was stamped on by Arsenal's Alex Song, in an
incident the referee appeared not to see, and he had
remonstrated with the fourth official.
After dragging Gervinho to his feet, Barton received a slap
from the striker but was seen telling the referee he had been
"punched". Gervinho was given his marching orders while Barton
remained on the pitch.
Wenger said he would review the footage adding that he was
"tempted to say yes" when asked if he would appeal the red card.
QPR also finished with 10 men in their first match in the
top flight since 1996 after Clint Hall's late sending off for a
headbutt but almost everything had already gone wrong by then.
After a promising start, in which striker DJ Campbell's
early effort was disallowed, the west Londoners watched in
despair as new signing Kieron Dyer left the field on a stretcher
just five minutes into the game with a foot injury.
They fell behind on the stroke of halftime as Bolton
defender Gary Cahill fired the ball into the top corner from 25
metres before QPR defender Danny Gabbidon turned the ball into
his own net in the 67th minute.
Their day got even worse as goals by Ivan Klasnic and
Fabrice Muamba gave Bolton a comprehensive victory. .
