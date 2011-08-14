* Manchester United beat West Brom 2-1
* Chelsea draw 0-0 at Stoke City on Villas-Boas league debut
* United keeper De Gea enduring shaky start at new club
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 14 English champions
Manchester United opened their title defence with a 2-1 win at
West Bromwich Albion on Sunday while Chelsea could manage only a
draw in new coach Andre Villas-Boas's first Premier League
match.
United opened the scoring in the 13th minute, when Wayne
Rooney combined well with winger Ashley Young before sending a
left-footed shot into the bottom right corner.
The hosts levelled through debutant Shane Long, who made the
most of United keeper David De Gea's lack of conviction, before
Young masterminded a winner that West Brom defender Steven Reid
deflected into his own net in the 81st minute.
United did what none of their main rivals could this weekend
after Chelsea drew 0-0 at Stoke City on Sunday and Arsenal and
Liverpool also managed only a point apiece in their openers on
Saturday.
Alex Ferguson's side struggled away from home last season,
picking up just 25 points from a possible 57 on their way to a
record 19th title, and started the game in a lively fashion that
suggested they were keen to travel better this term.
Their main negative from the match was injuries picked up by
centre backs Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, who Ferguson said
were facing six and two weeks on the sidelines respectively.
Those blows came hours after United said fellow defender
Rafael would be out of action for 10 weeks after dislocating his
shoulder. .
YOUNGSTERS BACKED
Encouraged by the inspirational second-half showing in the
3-2 comeback win over Manchester City in last weekend's
Community Shield, Ferguson backed his youngsters to deliver on a
bigger platform.
Midfielder Tom Cleverley, 22, and 20-year-old striker Danny
Welbeck both started, while new signing Young made his United
league debut with a blistering performance down the left wing.
He exchanged passes with Rooney for the opener before
bursting into the box nine minutes from time to fire in a cross
that bounced off Reid to ensure United took the points.
"He was a threat all the time," manager Alex Ferguson told
Sky Sports.
Young's confidence contrasted with goalkeeper De Gea, whose
shaky start to his United career continued after his handling of
Manchester City's goals last week was widely questioned.
The 20-year-old Spaniard, who arrived at Old Trafford from
Atletico Madrid for around 18 million pounds as a replacement
for the retired Edwin van der Sar, should have comfortably saved
Long's nonchalant effort in the 37th minute.
The gum-chewing Long, who arrived from Championship (second
division) side Reading, drove a shot in low across the goal that
De Gea allowed to get past him at the far post.
"David should have done better, I think it was just a bit of
concentration there ... welcome to English football," Ferguson
said.
Goalkeeping was also an issue for Chelsea on Sunday, as they
were held 0-0 at Stoke City thanks to some excellent saves by
Stoke's Asmir Begovic.
Following a muted first half, Chelsea picked up the pace
after the break with John Obi Mikel, substitute Nicolas Anelka
and Salomon Kalou all testing Begovic's reflexes.
Striker Fernando Torres was behind many of the Chelsea
moves, dribbling past defenders with a confidence last seen in
his best Liverpool days.
"I am only 27, I have not forgotten how to play and how to
score and to play well," man-of-the-match Torres told Sky
Sports.
"Last season was a season to forget for me ... it's in the
past and now I want to look forward."
As well as being denied by Begovic's acrobatics, in
particular when he tipped Mikel's long-range volley over the bar
and Anelka's curling shot against the woodwork, Chelsea were
also frustrated that their appeals for penalties were ignored.
Manchester City host Swansea City on Monday, seeking to
match United's pace.
