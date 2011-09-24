* City beat Everton 2-0

* Torres scores but is sent off for Chelsea

* Spurs win again (Adds details)

By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 24 Manchester City went top of the Premier League, at least until Manchester United play later on Saturday, when they beat Everton 2-0 while Chelsea striker Fernando Torres scored and was sent off in his side's 4-1 win over Swansea.

City, who cruised to victory at the Etihad Stadium with goals from second-half substitutes Mario Balotelli and James Milner, have 16 points from six matches but United, on 15 points, will reclaim first place if they win or draw at Stoke City (1630GMT kickoff).

Chelsea stayed third after a dramatic win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge where their record 50.0 million pounds ($77.0 million) signing Torres scored and was sent off within 10 minutes in the first half.

Ramires scored twice for Chelsea and Didier Drogba the other on his return from injury.

Newcastle United maintained their unbeaten start to the season and stayed fourth with Senegal international Demba Ba scoring a hat-trick in their 3-1 home win over Blackburn Rovers who finished with 10 men after Martin Olsson was sent off.

Liverpool are fifth after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Anfield where a Roger Johnson own goal and a second from Luis Suarez gave the hosts the points.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their revival with their third straight League victory, winning 2-1 at Wigan Athletic to climb to sixth with first half goals from Rafael van der Vaart and Gareth Bale. Wigan finished with 10 following the second half red card for Steven Gohouri.

Arsenal, struggling at the wrong end of the table after their worst start for 58 years, moved up five places to 12th with a 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers. Robin van Persie scored his 99th and 100th goals for Arsenal and Alex Song grabbed a late third to leave Bolton bottom.

Bolton have now lost five successive league matches following their 4-0 opening day win at Queens Park Rangers and their miserable afternoon was compounded with a sending off for David Wheater.

In the other afternoon match, West Bromwich Albion drew 0-0 at home with Fulham.

UNBEATEN START

City continued their unbeaten start to the season with the 21-year-old Balotelli coming off the bench to score after 68 minutes following good work by Sergio Aguero who created the move for the Italian's first league goal of the season.

Balotelli shot from the edge of the box, took a deflection off defender Phil Jagielka and evaded Tim Howard in the Everton goal.

Milner scored his first goal of the season after 88 minutes when he raced on to a stunning through ball from David Silva and poked the ball home.

Silva's Spanish international team mate Torres had another "hero to zero" afternoon following his exploits at Old Trafford last week.

Last Sunday he scored a stunning first goal of the season against United, but then missed an open goal which would have put Chelsea back into the game.

On Saturday he scored another well taken goal after 29 minutes when he chested down a Juan Mata ball and fired home, but then 10 minutes later he was shown an immediate red card by referee Mike Dean for flying in on Mark Gower with both feet raised, although there was minimal contact.

By then Chelsea were 2-0 ahead following Ramires first goal after 36 minutes before he added a third in the second half.

Ashley Williams pulled one back for Swansea before Drogba, returning after suffering concussion against Norwich City on Aug.27, scored Chelsea's fourth. (Editing by Justin Palmer)