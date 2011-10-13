LONDON Oct 13 Manchester United striker Wayne
Rooney's Everton connections meant he was already in for a rough
ride from Liverpool fans this weekend but last week's family
problems and England sending-off should crank up the decibels of
abuse at Anfield.
Liverpool host Rooney's table-topping United in one of the
glamour fixtures of the Premier League in the early kickoff on
Saturday (1145 GMT) and the usual fierce rivalry between the
north-west neighbours will now have extra spice.
Rooney will miss the start of Euro 2012 after being
dismissed for a wild kick in England's 2-2 draw in Montenegro on
Friday, just after his father and uncle had been arrested and
bailed over an alleged betting scam which they deny.
The Liverpool-born former Everton striker will run the
gauntlet at a noisy Anfield but has proved time and again he can
overcome adversity.
A 2006 World Cup red card failed to knock his blistering
career off course and he has recovered from last season's dip in
form and bizarre contract wrangle to rediscover his mojo with
nine league goals from seven matches this term.
United manager Alex Ferguson, perhaps pleased that England
coach Fabio Capello has said Rooney will not start any
friendlies in the build-up to Euro 2012, was not overly worried
by his main forward's lack of self-control.
"He has been tackled and he has reacted," the champions'
boss told a U.S. radio station.
"He has this fiery temper which, to my mind, is not the
worst thing in the world. He has shown tremendous improvement in
his temperament and his reactions to tackles and things over the
past few years. He is improving all the time."
Two players who were not away with England because of a lack
of fitness, United centre back Rio Ferdinand and Liverpool
midfielder Steven Gerrard, will be desperate to return to the
starting lineup in a game Liverpool won 3-1 last term.
ODEMWINGIE FIT
One man unlikely to return to action this weekend is
Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez, who is back in England
after a spell in Argentina following his suspension for
allegedly refusing to come on in a Champions League game.
His future is still up in the air but City boss Roberto
Mancini will hope to ignore the distraction as his side, level
on points with United having scored just a goal fewer, welcome
seventh-placed Aston Villa on Saturday (1400).
Third-placed Chelsea, three points behind the Manchester
duo, host Everton with fellow Londoners Arsenal eager to
kick-start a stuttering season against Sunderland and their
under-pressure boss Steve Bruce at the Emirates on Sunday
(1230).
Newcastle United's surprisingly good start to the season
which sees them in fourth place will be tested by visiting
Tottenham Hotspur who are sixth after winning four games in a
row having opened with defeats by the Manchester clubs.
The Liverpool-United clash is not the only north-west derby
on Saturday as struggling Wigan Athletic welcome neighbours
Bolton Wanderers (1400) who need a run-of-the-mill game to climb
off the bottom after playing all the top teams.
West Bromwich Albion, just above Wigan and Bolton, also
entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (1100) in central
England's "Black Country" derby.
(Editing by Ed Osmond,; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)