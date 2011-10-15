LONDON Oct 15 Steven Gerrard scored on his
first start for seven months before Javier Hernandez headed a
late equaliser as Liverpool and Manchester United battled to a
1-1 draw in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.
Gerrard, returning for Liverpool after a complicated groin
injury, struck with a 68th-minute free kick awarded after Rio
Ferdinand tripped Charlie Adam just outside the penalty area.
But with 10 minutes remaining Hernandez headed in from
point-blank range after Danny Welbeck had flicked on a corner.
United stayed top of the table with 20 points from eight
matches, at least until Manchester City play Aston Villa later
on Saturday. Liverpool remained fifth.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)