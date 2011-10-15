LONDON Oct 15 Steven Gerrard scored on his first start for seven months before Javier Hernandez headed a late equaliser as Liverpool and Manchester United battled to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Gerrard, returning for Liverpool after a complicated groin injury, struck with a 68th-minute free kick awarded after Rio Ferdinand tripped Charlie Adam just outside the penalty area.

But with 10 minutes remaining Hernandez headed in from point-blank range after Danny Welbeck had flicked on a corner.

United stayed top of the table with 20 points from eight matches, at least until Manchester City play Aston Villa later on Saturday. Liverpool remained fifth. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)