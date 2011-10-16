MANCHESTER, England Oct 16 West Bromwich Albion claimed the Midlands bragging rights on Sunday with a 2-0 win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The hosts took an early lead through Chris Brunt, whose first-time shot flew into the roof of the net in the eighth minute after he was set up by Billy Jones.

Wolves had chances to level in an open game with Roger Johnson heading wide midway through the second half but West Brom secured the points when substitute Peter Odemwingie drove a low shot into the bottom corner on 75 minutes.

Victory propelled Roy Hodgson's side out of the relegation zone to 11th in the table, while Wolves hover one point above the drop area in 16th.

Arsenal were hosting fellow strugglers Sunderland later in the day, while Newcastle United will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City overtook champions Manchester United at the top of the table on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa after United could only draw 1-1 at Liverpool. (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)