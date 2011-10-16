* Newcastle score late against Spurs to stay unbeaten
* Arsenal beat Sunderland 2-1 thanks to Van Persie double
* West Brom win Midlands derby against Wolves
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 16 Captain Robin van
Persie struck twice to inspire Arsenal to a much-needed 2-1
victory over Sunderland and Newcastle United scored late to
maintain their unbeaten Premier League record in a 2-2 draw with
Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Newcastle twice came from behind, Shola Ameobi netting their
second goal in the 86th minute, to remain the only club apart
from leaders Manchester City and champions Manchester United yet
to lose in the league this season.
Spurs midfielder Rafael Van der Vaart's 40th-minute penalty
was cancelled out by Demba Ba's strike shortly after the break
before substitute Jermain Defoe tipped the game in the visitors'
favour midway through the second half.
Newcastle, however, showed their good start was no fluke
when Ameobi fired an unstoppable shot in from a tight angle to
rescue a point that kept his club fourth.
"We are feeling confident and we played very well today
against one of the top teams," Newcastle manager Alan Pardew
told Sky Sports after a game that only really came to life in
the second half.
"We are in a great period ... We are going to be a dangerous
side against the top teams as well as everybody else."
The point kept Spurs sixth in the table and manager Harry
Redknapp was disappointed not to have taken all three after the
introduction of Defoe gave his side new verve.
"Jermain came on and scored the goal and I felt at that
stage we could go and nick another goal," he said.
Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal had a better day
against opponents from the north east as they went ahead against
visiting Sunderland with less than 30 seconds on the clock.
Gervinho surged down the left and crossed for the
inspirational Van Persie to shoot into the bottom corner and the
hosts dominated the early stages with a confidence they have
rarely shown during a miserable start to the season.
But they let Sunderland into the game when Mikel Arteta
conceded a free kick which Seb Larsson struck beautifully over
the wall to equalise against his former club on 31 minutes.
Arsenal had goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to thank when his
point-blank save denied an unmarked Lee Cattermole shortly
before halftime and they had to wait until eight minutes from
time for Van Persie to snatch the victory.
CONFIDENCE WOBBLE
The Dutchman more than matched the quality of Larsson's free
kick with one of his own that curled over the wall to lift
Arsenal up to 10th in the league with only their third victory
in eight games.
"We had a good start for 25 minutes but as soon as
Sunderland equalised the confidence started to wobble a bit,"
Wenger said.
"The second half was all us ... but we needed something
special from Robin van Persie to make the difference ... When
you need something special in game that's where you see great
players and that's what you saw today.
"What matters for us at the moment is the three points.
(Confidence) comes back with points. The spirit is great in the
team."
Van Persie had also hit the post in the 12th minute and was
lively throughout, reassured fans in his programme notes that he
was committed to the club despite an impending house sale.
Defeat left Sunderland just above the relegation zone in
17th and turned up the heat on manager Steve Bruce.
"We'll stick with it and we'll turn it around," Bruce said.
"We've had a disappointing start, we can't disguise that."
Earlier in the day, West Bromwich Albion claimed the
Midlands bragging rights with a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton
Wanderers.
The hosts took an early lead through Chris Brunt, whose
first-time shot flew into the roof of the net in the eighth
minute.
Wolves had chances to level but West Brom secured the points
when substitute Peter Odemwingie drove a low shot into the
bottom corner on 75 minutes.
Manchester City overtook Manchester United at the top on
Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa as United were held
to a 1-1 draw at Liverpool.
