By Mike Collett

LONDON, Oct 22 Newcastle United maintained their unbeaten start to the season, sending Wigan Athletic to the bottom of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory at St James' Park after a late winner from Yohan Cabaye on Saturday.

Newcastle are fourth on 19 points, level with third-placed Chelsea, after Cabaye curled home a shot in the 81st minute to hand Wigan their sixth successive league defeat.

Liverpool, in fifth, will look to stay in touch with the leading quartet when they kick off against Norwich City at Anfield at 1630 GMT.

In the day's early game Wolverhampton Wanderers scored twice in the last five minutes through Kevin Doyle and Jamie O'Hara to end a run of five successive defeats and force a 2-2 draw with Swansea City.

West Bromwich Albion won in the league at Midlands rivals Aston Villa for the first time since 1979 in an eventful match.

Villa defender Chris Herd was sent off and West Brom's Chris Brunt missed a penalty after 36 minutes. Paul Scharner scored Albion's winner in the second half.

In the day's other match Sunderland won 2-0 at lowly Bolton Wanderers, Stephane Sessegnon and Nicklas Bendtner earning the visitors their first away win of the season.

Five matches are being played on Sunday including the top-of-the-table clash between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford (1230 GMT). (Editing by Tony Jimenez)