LONDON Oct 23 Manchester City crushed
Manchester United 6-1 for their biggest win at Old Trafford for
56 years to go five points clear of the champions at the top of
the Premier League on Sunday.
Mario Balotelli and late substitute Edin Dzeko scored twice
each while Sergio Aguero and David Silva added the others with
three of City's goals coming in the last four minutes of the
match.
United's defence, without Jonny Evans after he was sent off
after 47 minutes, simply could not cope with the rampaging
visitors.
Darren Fletcher scored what proved to be a consolation for
United nine minutes from time leaving City top of the table with
25 points from nine matches and United second on 20.
In the other early matches, Arsenal continued their
improvement with a 3-1 win over Stoke City at the Emirates with
goals from Gervinho and two from substitute Robin van Persie
after Peter Crouch equalised for the visitors.
Everton scored two late goals to win 3-1 at Fulham while
Blackburn Rovers were playing Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park
Rangers were playing Chelsea in later action.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)