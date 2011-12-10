* United win 4-1 to move two points behind leaders Man City
* Wins for Arsenal, Liverpool, Norwich, Villa, Swansea and
Wigan
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Dec 10 Wayne Rooney and Nani ended
lengthy scoring droughts with two goals each as Manchester
United finished a bad week on an upbeat note with a 4-1 win over
Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday that took them to within two
points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Having gone out of the Champions League following a meek
defeat at Basel on Wednesday, United used Nani's first club
goals in 14 games and Rooney's first in nine league games to
restore some pride.
A superb volley by red-hot Robin van Persie gave Arsenal a
1-0 home win over Everton, while Liverpool beat Queens Park
Rangers by the same score at Anfield courtesy of a Luis Suarez
goal.
Early season pacesetters Newcastle lost 4-2 at Norwich City,
while Aston Villa won 2-1 at Bolton Wanderers, Swansea City beat
Fulham 2-0 and Wigan Athletic climbed off the bottom with a 2-1
success at West Bromwich Albion.
From the opening exchanges at Old Trafford United looked
determined to shake off the baggage of their European reverse
and the previous week's League Cup exit, and Wolves could do
little to stop them.
Nani cut in from the left to fire in the opener after 17
minutes and Rooney advanced into the box before delivering a
similarly emphatic finish 10 minutes later.
Wolves, who shocked United with a 2-1 win at Molineux in
February, briefly got back into it with a Steven Fletcher header
two minutes after the restart, but United roared back as Antonio
Valencia set up Nani and Rooney for their second goals after 56
and 62 minutes.
It was the first time United had scored more than one goal
in a league game in eight attempts since they beat Norwich City
2-0 on Oct. 1.
"I was pleased with the attacking part, which was very, very
good, though we also had to defend well as they kept crossing
the ball into our box," United manager Alex Ferguson told Sky
Sports News.
"All these 1-0s we could have scored more, but getting the
second goal today relaxed us.
"The players have a great desire and really worked hard and
played some good football."
The victory took United to 36 points, two behind City, who
visit Chelsea on Monday. Tottenham Hotspur, who travel to Stoke
City on Sunday, are third on 31 with Arsenal up to fourth on 29,
one ahead of Chelsea.
Newcastle's flying start to the season is starting to seem a
distant memory for their fans after they were well beaten at
Norwich having picked up only one point in their preceding three
games - albeit against Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester
City.
Two goals for the prolific Grant Holt and one each for
Wesley Hoolahan and Steve Morison had Norwich celebrating, while
Newcastle replied with two by Demba Ba either side of a red card
for Dan Gosling after 65 minutes.
Arsenal had most of the ball against Everton without
creating much danger but they broke through in spectacular
fashion after 70 minutes, when Alex Song floated a long ball to
the far post, where Van Persie crashed in a volley for his 19th
goal of the season.
At Anfield Liverpool missed several chances and were kept at
bay by QPR keeper Radek Cerny before Luis Suarez headed the
winner two minutes into the second half from a cross by Charlie
Adam. It ended a run of four successive home draws for Kenny
Dalglish's side.
Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm added to his reputation as a
penalty-saving specialist when he blocked Fulham forward Clint
Dempsey's spot-kick five minutes from time. Moments later Danny
Graham scored the promoted side's second goal after Scott
Sinclair's opener.
