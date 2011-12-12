LONDON Dec 12 Frank Lampard came off the
bench to score a late winner as Chelsea inflicted a first
Premier League defeat of the season on leaders Manchester City
with a 2-1 victory on Monday.
City, reduced to 10 men for the last half hour, had wasted
no time getting off the mark when Mario Balotelli netted in the
second minute after a delightful through-ball from Sergio
Aguero.
Chelsea then weathered a literal and metaphorical storm as
City dominated the opening period at a rainy Stamford Bridge and
were lucky not to concede a penalty before levelling through a
Raul Meireles volley in the 34th minute.
That goal and the 58th-minute sending off of City left back
Gael Clichy raised the home side's spirits and when Joleon
Lescott handled Daniel Sturridge's shot, substitute Lampard
fired home from the penalty spot on 83 minutes.
The result left City with 38 points from 15 games, two
points ahead of champions Manchester United, and Chelsea climbed
to third on 31.
