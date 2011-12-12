(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Dec 12 Frank Lampard came off the
bench to convert a late penalty as Chelsea beat Manchester City
2-1 on Monday to inflict the Premier League leaders' first
defeat of the season and lift themselves back into title
contention.
City, reduced to 10 men for the last half hour, had wasted
no time getting off the mark when Mario Balotelli netted in the
second minute after a delightful through-ball from Sergio
Aguero.
Chelsea then weathered a literal and metaphorical storm as
City dominated the opening period at a blustery and rainy
Stamford Bridge and were lucky not to concede a penalty before
levelling through a Raul Meireles volley in the 34th minute.
That goal and the 58th-minute sending off of City left back
Gael Clichy raised the home side's spirits and when Joleon
Lescott handled Daniel Sturridge's shot, substitute Lampard
fired home from the penalty spot on 83 minutes.
City's first defeat in 15 matches opened up the title race.
They have 38 points, two ahead of champions Manchester
United and seven clear of third-placed Chelsea and Tottenham
Hotspur.
"We needed to do our job to get our Premier League challenge
back on track and I think it's pretty much alive now," Chelsea
manager Andre Villas-Boas told Sky Sports.
"Our objective was to shorten the distance to the leaders
today, we managed to do exactly that, we don't take an extra
flavour from being the first team to beat them."
City manager Roberto Mancini said his side had faced an
uphill task with 10 men but that the real turning point had been
the penalty that should have been given when David Silva was
caught on the knee by Jose Bosingwa's shin in the area
"The referee was there ... this changed the game," he said.
"We can do nothing, we are the top, we know that it was
possible to lose one game ... I hope we can do another 14 games
without losing."
City had sought to give a quick answer to questions over
what effect last week's Champions League exit might have on
their domestic campaign as they raced into an early lead.
Aguero saw the space in the Chelsea defence to send a
pin-point pass from the outside of his right foot to Balotelli,
who rounded keeper Petr Cech and calmly slotted the ball in.
The Italian striker greeted his goal with something much
closer to a celebration than his usual nonchalance, half raising
his arms as a flicker of a smile crossed his lips.
PASSING MOVES
Chelsea could only watch on as City patiently put together a
series of fluid passing moves but somehow managed to contain
their visitors and stay in the game.
They had to wait until midway through the first half for
their first chance which came when Didier Drogba forced City
keeper Joe Hart to make a low save.
The Londoners drew level when former City forward Daniel
Sturridge cut the ball back from a tight angle for a charging
Meireles to smash home.
Chelsea looked sharper after the break with Juan Mata making
some dangerous moves and were further boosted with their man
advantage.
Clichy, shown his first yellow card early in the second half
for a challenge on Sturridge, was given his marching orders
after a badly timed lunge on Ramires.
That forced City into sacrificing one of their main
attacking options by taking off Aguero to bring on defender Kolo
Toure and Chelsea capitalised.
Lampard had been patiently watching from the bench before
manager Andre Villas-Boas sent him on in the 73rd minute.
Ten minutes later the 33-year-old midfielder was celebrating
after stepping up to smash home from the penalty spot and his
team mates mobbed him at the final whistle with Chelsea firmly
back in the title race.
