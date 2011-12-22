(Adds detail, byline)
* London rivals share 1-1 draw
* Sturridge cancels out Adebayor goal
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Dec 22 Tottenham Hotspur held on
to third spot in the Premier League after an entertaining 1-1
draw with fourth-placed Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Thursday.
Emmanuel Adebayor gave Tottenham the perfect start when he
turned in a Gareth Bale cross after eight minutes but having
dominated the opening exchanges the home side were forced to
retreat by a stirring Chelsea fightback.
The visitors equalised after 23 minutes through the lively
Daniel Sturridge and had the better chances after that.
Both sides went for victory in a thrilling second half with
Ramires wasting a glorious opportunity for Chelsea and Adebayor
denied by a sliding John Terry clearance in stoppage time.
Going into the busy Christmas programme Tottenham have 35
points from 16 games, with Chelsea two points behind having
played a game more than the north London club.
Leaders Manchester City have 44 from 17 games, two ahead of
Manchester United.
Tottenham have enjoyed being London's highest-placed club in
recent weeks after a spectacular burst of form and they began as
if they were determined to underline their new-found status.
Bale caused havoc with his pace down the left and it was no
surprise he proved the architect of the opening goal.
DEVILISH CROSS
Sandro dispossessed Sturridge and played in the Wales winger
who accelerated past three defenders to fire in a devilish cross
that Adebayor stroked in.
Sturridge should have equalised with Chelsea's first attack,
lifting his shot over the bar after Spurs keeper Brad Friedel
parried Juan Mata's fizzing low shot.
Forward Sturridge, tipped for England duty at Euro 2012,
levelled against the run of play when Ashley Cole charged down
the left and crossed for the unmarked former City player to
guide a close-range volley past Friedel.
The goal changed the complexion of the contest as Chelsea
grew in stature and Tottenham lost their early spark.
The visitors almost went in front when Jose Bosingwa's deep
cross was superbly taken down by Didier Drogba who lashed a shot
against the crossbar.
Chelsea were forced into two substitutions before the
interval, defender Branislav Ivanovic limping off to be replaced
by Paulo Ferreira and midfielder John Obi Mikel hobbling off
with Oriol Romeu coming on.
The 2009-10 league champions dominated the early stages of
the second half with Ramires forcing a superb save from Friedel.
Tottenham attacked sporadically and former Chelsea defender
Willam Gallas had a header ruled out for offside while Sandro
flashed another chance wide when well placed.
In a frantic finale Ramires somehow failed to find the net
when a Mata free kick picked him out on his own, six metres from
goal, and he skewed his header wide.
John Terry, booed by Spurs fans all night after being
charged by the Crown Prosecution Service for making alleged
racist remarks against QPR's Anton Ferdinand, saved his side at
the end by deflecting Adebayor's goalbound shot past the post.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)