LONDON Jan 2 Chelsea ended a four-match winless run when Frank Lampard struck late to secure a 2-1 Premier League victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday which lifted them back into fourth place, at least until Arsenal meet Fulham later.

All four afternoon kickoffs ended in wins for the away team with Swansea City winning 2-0 at Aston Villa, Stoke City beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 and Norwich City prevailing 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers who had Joey Barton sent off after he gave Rangers an early lead. Steve Morison scored Norwich's late winner.

Chelsea, who drew three successive matches before losing 3-1 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, went ahead at Wolves through Ramires who scored after Wolves failed to clear a corner after 54 minutes. Stephen Ward equalised after 84 minutes before Lampard struck the winner a minute from time.

Swansea won away for the first time since being promoted with Nathan Dyer scoring after four minutes at Villa Park and Wayne Routledge adding the second two minutes into the second half, his first goal in the Premier League since he first played in the top division eight years ago.

Blackburn failed to capitalise on their stunning 3-2 win at Manchester United on Saturday when they were beaten at home by Stoke with Peter Crouch scoring the 100th and 101st league goals of his career.

None of the top three: Manchester City, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur were in action on the Bank Holiday programme but Arsenal will dislodge Chelsea from the top four if they win at Fulham in a 1730 GMT kickoff. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)