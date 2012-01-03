LONDON Jan 3 Premier League leaders
Manchester City put their recent run of poor form behind them to
beat Liverpool 3-0 on Tuesday, while Tottenham Hotspur
maintained their title push with a 1-0 win at home to West
Bromwich Albion.
Despite having Gareth Barry sent off in the 73rd minute,
first-half goals from Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure and a
second-half penalty from James Milner helped City, who had lost
to Sunderland only two days ago, to a comprehensive victory.
They move to 48 points from 20 games, three clear of rivals
Manchester United who have played one match fewer and six clear
of Tottenham who had Jermain Defoe's clinical finish to thank
for their victory at White Hart Lane.
City, who had gone two games without a win, were gifted the
lead after only 11 minutes when Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina let
a snap shot from Aguero dip under his body and Toure added a
second with a header before the break.
Liverpool, who have struggled for goals this season, were
without striker Luis Suarez as he was beginning his eight-game
suspension for racially abusing Manchester United defender
Patrice Evra during a Premier League match in October.
The visitors were once again guilty of squandering
opportunities with Stewart Downing failing to convert a
one-on-one with City keeper Joe Hart and Dirk Kuyt unable to
volley past City defender Vincent Kompany who made a good block
to deny the Dutchman.
Chances were hard to come by in the second half, but
Liverpool looked to have been given a route back into the match
when City midfielder Barry picked up a second booking for a foul
on the visitors' defender Daniel Agger.
FANTASTIC TEAM
Within two minutes, however, City had put the game beyond
doubt when Toure powered into the Liverpool area and was brought
down by Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. Milner stepped up to
hit the resultant penalty into the top corner.
"It was a difficult game and Liverpool are a fantastic
team," City manager Roberto Mancini told Sky Sports.
"Liverpool played four days ago and we played two days ago.
This is terrible for us. I think the first half we played well
but maybe in the second half for 20 minutes we are tired."
Tottenham scored the only goal of the game with a typical
finish from Defoe who was marked by three players when he
received a cross from Gareth Bale, but managed to turn and place
the ball past West Brom keeper Ben Foster.
Spurs came into the game without the injured Scott Parker
and Aaron Lennon and were soon struggling with injuries again.
Midfielder Sandro went off in first half, stand-in skipper
William Gallas limped off in 68th minute and substitute Jake
Livermore was then forced off with a cut mouth and replaced by
Niko Kranjcar.
Sunderland maintained their good form since the arrival of
new manager Martin O'Neill with a 4-1 win over struggling Wigan
Athletic.
O'Neill's side moved into the top half of the Premier League
with goals from Craig Gardner, James McClean, Stephane Sessegnon
and David Vaughan. Hugo Rodallega scored for Wigan
