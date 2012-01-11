(Adds quotes, detail)

* Spurs level on points with Man Utd

* Lie three points behind leaders Man City

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON, Jan 11 Tottenham Hotspur continued their push for a first top flight league title since 1961 with a 2-0 win over Everton on Wednesday to put them level on points with second-placed champions Manchester United and three behind Manchester City.

Goals in either half from Aaron Lennon and Benoit Assou-Ekotto lifted the north London club to 45 points from 20 games, eight clear of fourth-placed Chelsea who are a point ahead of Tottenham's rivals Arsenal.

Though there are 18 games still to play, the way Spurs manager Harry Redknapp spoke after the match their fans will start to dream of Premier League glory come May.

"We're in the Champions League mix, and you just don't know. I keep saying nothing's impossible, we've got to keep believing," the Englishman told Sky Sports.

"If you can't enjoy the way we're moving the ball around the football pitch you shouldn't be watching football."

Tottenham have gifted ball players in abundance, crafty midfielder Luka Modric complimenting the explosive pace of winger Gareth Bale while the return of the lively Lennon, back for his first league match since Dec. 18, is a boost.

After dominating the first half Assou-Ekotto's raking pass found Lennon, whose touch was too good for Leighton Baines as he cut into the area. The England man then beat Tim Howard with a scuffed shot 10 minutes before the interval.

Tottenham's control extended into the second half and, just after the hour, Cameroon international Assou-Ekotto was again in the thick of the action when he fired an unstoppable 30-metre shot into the top of the net.

FANTASTIC FOOTBALL

"We dominated the game really, we played some fantastic football at times," said Redknapp, who hailed the comeback of central defender Michael Dawson, making his first Premier League start since August.

Dawson returned on Saturday in the FA Cup third round after an Achilles injury.

"He'd only had one day's training and I said, 'Look we're short of bodies I might just need you to sit on the bench' and he said 'Yeah no problem'.

"That's how he is, he's an amazing lad. They're the kind of lads that make any football club a good club."

Tottenham have now lost only once in 18 matches since losing their opening two games after their opener against Everton was postponed in the aftermath of the nationwide riots in August.

Following the delayed encounter Everton stayed 11th on 24 points, eight points clear of 18th-placed Bolton Wanderers.

