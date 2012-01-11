(Adds quotes, detail)
* Spurs level on points with Man Utd
* Lie three points behind leaders Man City
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Jan 11 Tottenham Hotspur continued
their push for a first top flight league title since 1961 with a
2-0 win over Everton on Wednesday to put them level on points
with second-placed champions Manchester United and three behind
Manchester City.
Goals in either half from Aaron Lennon and Benoit
Assou-Ekotto lifted the north London club to 45 points from 20
games, eight clear of fourth-placed Chelsea who are a point
ahead of Tottenham's rivals Arsenal.
Though there are 18 games still to play, the way Spurs
manager Harry Redknapp spoke after the match their fans will
start to dream of Premier League glory come May.
"We're in the Champions League mix, and you just don't know.
I keep saying nothing's impossible, we've got to keep
believing," the Englishman told Sky Sports.
"If you can't enjoy the way we're moving the ball around the
football pitch you shouldn't be watching football."
Tottenham have gifted ball players in abundance, crafty
midfielder Luka Modric complimenting the explosive pace of
winger Gareth Bale while the return of the lively Lennon, back
for his first league match since Dec. 18, is a boost.
After dominating the first half Assou-Ekotto's raking pass
found Lennon, whose touch was too good for Leighton Baines as he
cut into the area. The England man then beat Tim Howard with a
scuffed shot 10 minutes before the interval.
Tottenham's control extended into the second half and, just
after the hour, Cameroon international Assou-Ekotto was again in
the thick of the action when he fired an unstoppable 30-metre
shot into the top of the net.
FANTASTIC FOOTBALL
"We dominated the game really, we played some fantastic
football at times," said Redknapp, who hailed the comeback of
central defender Michael Dawson, making his first Premier League
start since August.
Dawson returned on Saturday in the FA Cup third round after
an Achilles injury.
"He'd only had one day's training and I said, 'Look we're
short of bodies I might just need you to sit on the bench' and
he said 'Yeah no problem'.
"That's how he is, he's an amazing lad. They're the kind of
lads that make any football club a good club."
Tottenham have now lost only once in 18 matches since losing
their opening two games after their opener against Everton was
postponed in the aftermath of the nationwide riots in August.
Following the delayed encounter Everton stayed 11th on 24
points, eight points clear of 18th-placed Bolton Wanderers.
(Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by John Mehaffey; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories