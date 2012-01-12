By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England Jan 12 Tottenham
Hotspur have quietly crept up on the two Manchester clubs but
will blast out a loud message that they are serious Premier
League title contenders if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to
pull level at the top this weekend.
Harry Redknapp's side beat Everton 2-0 on Wednesday to join
second-placed Manchester United on 45 points. Both will go level
with City on Saturday (1500 GMT) if Spurs beat Wolves and United
overcome Bolton Wanderers, as the leaders do not play until
Monday.
Showcasing an attractive brand of soccer that has had even
United manager Alex Ferguson drooling, Spurs have racked up the
points, losing just one league game since August, but have kept
a low profile while Manchester grabbed the headlines.
"They play the best football in the country and their
current form is the best in the country," Ferguson said of
Redknapp's side last month. "Tottenham can definitely win it
(the title)."
The top three all face struggling opponents this weekend but
United could have the most to worry about as they host a Bolton
side who have just strung together back-to-back league matches
without defeat for the first time this season.
Victory over Everton and a draw against Wolves has lifted
Bolton to 18th in the 20-team league and boosted spirits at a
club that pushed United all the way in this fixture last term
before a late Dimitar Berbatov goal sunk them 1-0.
By contrast, United go into Saturday's game after successive
league defeats and still troubled by injuries.
While Sunday's 3-2 victory over neighbours City in the FA
Cup third round and the surprise decision by midfielder Paul
Scholes to come out of retirement has lifted some of the gloom,
Ferguson is more interested in stamping out sloppiness.
"We had a clear scoreline (3-0 up at halftime at City) but
we were too careless and that's the area where, if we keep doing
that, we will make mistakes," he told MUTV.
BIG SPLASH
Scholes is not the only old hand to make a return in recent
days with fifth-placed Arsenal hoping their leading goalscorer
Thierry Henry can make as big as splash in the Premier League as
he did in Monday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Leeds United.
The Frenchman, back at the club he played for from 1999 to
2007 on a short-term loan from New York Red Bulls, came off the
bench to score the winner and is looking for more goals to help
Arsenal, who travel to Swansea City on Sunday (1600).
"I do think this team has what it takes to be in it (the top
four), if you think about the way the team has come back from
the beginning of the season," Henry said on the club website
(www.arsenal.com).
Manchester City make the short journey to 19th-placed Wigan
Athletic on Monday (2000) with Roberto Mancini's men hoping to
halt a wobbly patch after losing three out of four matches in
all competitions this month.
Mancini's predecessor Mark Hughes will take charge of his
first game since being appointed Queens Park Rangers manager
when the 17th-placed west London side travel to Newcastle United
on Sunday (1330).
Fourth-placed Chelsea host an improving Sunderland,
sixth-placed Liverpool entertain Stoke City, Everton travel to
Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers are at home to Fulham and West
Bromwich play Norwich City (all Saturday 1500).
