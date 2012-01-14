(Adds detail, quotes)
* United draw level with City
* Scholes breaks deadlock
* Tottenham held by Wolves
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Jan 14 Evergreen Paul Scholes
marked his return to Premier League duty with the first goal for
Manchester United in a 3-0 home win against Bolton Wanderers as
the champions moved level on points with leaders Manchester City
on Saturday.
United had lost their previous two league games and there
were some jitters when Wayne Rooney's early penalty was saved
but Scholes' effort at the end of the first half was followed by
goals from Danny Welbeck and Michael Carrick as United moved
alongside City on 48 points.
Tottenham Hotspur squandered the chance to make it a
three-way tie at the top when they could only draw 1-1 at home
to lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers. The north London club stay two
points behind the leaders on 46.
Croatian Luka Modric equalised for Tottenham after Steven
Fletcher had given Wolves a surprise lead.
City, who play at bottom club Wigan Athletic on Monday,
retain top spot from United on goal difference.
Frank Lampard scored the winner for fourth-placed Chelsea
(40 points) in a 1-0 defeat of Sunderland but Liverpool, in
sixth (35), were frustrated in their quest for Champions League
qualification when they drew 0-0 at home to Stoke City.
Arsenal, who are fifth, travel to Swansea City on Sunday.
At the bottom, Blackburn Rovers climbed out of the
relegation zone with a 3-1 victory at home to Fulham despite
playing more than half the match with 10 men after Aiyegbeni
Yakubu was given a red card for a rash tackle.
The 37-year-old Scholes, who provided one of the season's
most unexpected turns when he came out of retirement to play in
the FA Cup win against Man City last week, scored in first-half
stoppage time -- his first goal since August 2010.
Former England midfielder Scholes, who announced he was
hanging up his boots at the end of last season when he managed
just one goal, was stationed in central midfield but popped up
in the area to turn in Rooney's cross to break the deadlock.
GOAL INSTINCT
"It was a bit of a surprise to see (Scholes) pop up at the
back post, because at his age and just having come back,"
manager Alex Ferguson told Sky Sports.
"We had asked him to control the midfield but he has an
instinct and always had the instinct for a goal and that could
be an important one for us."
Carrick said it was a huge boost to have Scholes, a veteran
of numerous title run-ins back for the coming months.
"He's such a world class player and I've learnt so much off
him, as well as other players. Being in my position, I've
watched him a lot and learnt off him and tried to add his
attributes to my game. It's great to have him back and it's
given everyone a lift," he told MUTV.
Even after Scholes had given them the lead, however, Bolton
occasionally threatened to draw level but United eventually
eased to victory and heap some pressure on City's trip to Wigan.
Welbeck made it 2-0 when he poked the ball past Adam Bogdan
from Rooney's pass, although the striker appeared to hurt his
knee in the process of scoring his eighth goal of the season and
was substituted. Carrick's cool finish wrapped up the points.
Tottenham have been tipped as title contenders after winning
14 of their previous 18 league matches to close in on the
Manchester clubs but stumbled against Wolves.
They fell behind midway through the first half when Fletcher
headed the visitors into the lead from their first chance and
ended up frustrated despite Modric equalising with a rasping
shot just after halftime.
"All these games are difficult to win," Spurs manager Harry
Redknapp, whose side facing a testing month ahead starting with
an away trip to Man City next week, told Sky Sports.
"Wolves were dangerous on the break. There are no easy games
in this division but when you don't get the win you have to make
sure you don't get beat. It's a point."
Chelsea halted Sunderland's revival under manager Martin
O'Neill when Lampard's bundled early goal after Fernando
Torres's volley crashed against the bar earned the home side a
victory that moved them six points behind Tottenham.
One huge boost for Chelsea was Michael Essien's return after
six months out with a knee injury.
The Ghana midfielder came off the bench to help Chelsea fend
off some late Sunderland pressure.
"To see a player make the switch so quickly from reserves to
first team intensity in a short time is amazing," manager Andre
Villas Boas told Chelsea's website.
